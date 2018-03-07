Hap and Leonard' Season 3 Premiere Date, News: Duo Bravely Goes to Grovetown

SundanceTV/Hap and Leonard Hap and Leonard brace going to Grovetown in season 3.

When "Hap and Leonard" returns for season 3, the two will bravely face Grovetown to search for their missing friend. Meanwhile, the cast recently shared the insights and inspirations that created the show.

"Hap and Leonard" season 3 is airing this week on SundanceTV, and the titular characters will risk their safety to search for their missing friend in Grovetown.

"When Florida Grange (Tiffany Mack) goes missing in Grovetown, Hap (James Purefoy) and Leonard (Michael Kenneth Williams) set out to find her," the episode 1 listing on SundanceTV reads, titled "The Two-Bear Mambo."

In the series, Grovetown is known to be a place where racists and members of the Ku Klux Klan live, which means that Leonard just might be in danger by going into town because of his race.

He even gets a warning to not enter Grovetown and let his pal Hap take over their investigation in finding Florida. However, Leonard might have a lot of fight in him because it seems that he's still going with Hap to Grovetown.

Meanwhile, the cast of "Hap and Leonard" shared with Collider what brought them to create the show while on the set for season 3.

Purefoy looked back on when they were still discussing doing the story as a series with the writers back in March 2017.

"How are we going to make the KKK relevant? Isn't it sort of a joke? Like if people do it, it's sort of laughed at? There's no danger to it, really. And then Charlottesville happened," Purefoy recalled.

The actor who plays Hap added that the show is more about recalibrating the definition of good and bad.

"What is good?' 'What is bad?' 'Who are the bad guys?' We should know that," said Purefoy.

Meanwhile, newcomer Louis Gossett, Jr. — who portrays the diner cook who will warn Leonard about Grovetown — shared that the scenes for season 3 are quite heavy but are very important.

"It's dark comedy but it's real," Gossett, Jr, shared.

"Hap and Leonard" season 3 premieres on Wednesday, March 7, at 10 p.m. EST on SundanceTV.