'Happy Manager' Release Date: Manager's Responsibilities, 'Magic' Abilities and More Detailed

(Photo: D3 Publisher) A screenshot from "Happy Manager."

D3 Publisher has provided details about "Happy Manager," specifically how players can take on the role of an apartment complex manager and the abilities and equipment that will make an effective one at that.

For starters, the game will provide gamers with a Guide Voice who will help them learn the basics of the job and even assist them during specific situations.

Every single day, managers in "Happy Manager" have three jobs to do — patrol, clean, and standby. Patrolling involves checking on the residents. Cleaning not only involves making sure everything is spick and span. It is also about improving the facilities by installing new equipment.

Standby is simply where players work on the nitty-gritty of it all, which involves dealing with suppliers, preparing items and checking the inside of the apartment. Being on standby also means residents can call the manager.

To efficiently fulfill all this, "Happy Manager" will provide players with what it refers to as the terminal:

The terminal is essential to moving forward with your managerial duties. You can make your work schedule, see information about the residents and apartment complex, and more. The terminal can also be used to find out where in the apartment complex the residents might be.

The terminal has a feature called Blur, which is used some sort of controller where apartment complex managers can administer over everything.

There are five attributes and 12 varieties of Blur, but here we will introduce the feature's representative functionalities. Since Blur is only intended for managerial work, please use it with moderation.

"Happy Manager" also gives players the ability to see through the clothes of their residents as part of a security system, and become invisible and "watch over the residents' daily lives without intrusion" and without giving them stress.

The game also has a feature called Time Stop, in which basically the manager can stop everyone else's movements for 15 seconds.

While time is stopped, you can get as close to the residents as you want, but be sure to put a stop to any mischief. The feature can be used at any time during a conversation.

To better help the residents with their issues, "Happy Manager" has a feature that allows players to listen to their inner voice to learn their true intentions.

When it comes to cleaning, there's a feature called Energy Clean, which basically lets players to clean up all the mess from a location it is activated in instantly.

"Happy Manager" also endows managers with magical attributes accessible when replaying memories with their residents. They can blow up wind from beneath the residents and also shrink themselves to see everything and everyone from all angles. The use of the latter runs the risk of a neck injury when players look up too much.

D3 explained how the work between the manager of the game's central apartment complex from a regular one:

At Happy Manor, the distance between the manager and residents is (in many aspects) extremely close. If the manager works diligently and gains the trust of the residents, there will be lots of special work, including private consultations, drinking sake with a resident in their room, and personal errand requests. This is also part of your work!? A job where you stand guard so suspicious people do not intrude on showering residents!... What do you say to that? Add a balance ball to the fitness gym. If you do, the gym-loving Barbara-Kristine will immediately visit for training...!?"

"Happy Manager" releases on the PlayStation 4 on Jan. 11.