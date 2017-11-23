'Harley Quinn' Animated Series Confirmed, Margot Robbie Could Voice Character

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly) Actress Margot Robbie played Harley Quinn on "Suicide Squad." Meanwhile, the animated movie "Batman and Harley Quinn" will be shown in movie theaters on Aug. 14 for one-night only event.

While "Suicide Squad" was not quite the knockout it was hoped to be with the critics, one element of the film that was constantly the subject of praises was Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn.

Warner Bros. cannot get enough of the breakout character and has made her the focus of a new animated series that is simply titled "Harley Quinn."

According to Deadline, the company's DC-Branded direct-to-consumer digital platform has ordered 26 episodes for the action-comedy series, which will be aimed at adults.

The "Harley Quinn" series will follow the character in her bid to become Gotham's queen of crime after she calls it quits with The Joker. Poison Ivy and "a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe" will be part of the action.

The show will come from "Powerless" executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker as well as Dean Lorey via Warner Bros. Animation.

Warner Bros. reportedly wants Robbie to provide the voice of the character and that they intend to approach her for the gig. After all, the portrayal of the actress was one of the biggest reasons Harley Quinn was just a fan-favorite.

In the comics, Harley Quinn was a psychiatrist who worked at Gotham City's Arkham Asylum where she met and eventually fell in love with The Joker, who was portrayed by Leto in "Suicide Squad."

She ultimately became her lover and frequent accomplice although it was thought to be a one-sided love only. By the end of the film, however, it was hinted that the Clown Prince of Crime may have real feelings for her too.

Apart from the animated series, Harley Quinn is also the center of a spinoff live-action movie titled "Gotham City Sirens" with "Suicide Squad" director David Ayer taking the helm.

As of August this year, the film is still confirmed by Forbes to still be in development despite rumors that the Harley Quinn, Catwoman and Poison Ivy team-up movie was tossed in favor of "Mad Love," which alternatively on her romance with The Joker.