Harley Quinn, The Joker Will Be Featured in Upcoming 'LEGO' Video Game

LEGO/TT Games/Warner Bros. Gameplay still from "LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes"

The next "LEGO" video games will reportedly feature supervillain characters from the DC Comics franchise that might include Harley Quinn, The Joker and more.

Sources with knowledge to Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment's plans for the "LEGO" video game franchise confirmed that the company will be working on more titles for the classic building blocks toys, ComicBook reported.

One of the projects reportedly underway will be based on DC Comics supervillains and could be titled "LEGO DC Villains" or "LEGO DC Supervillains." While other details remain scarce, the most likely characters to be featured include the "Suicide Squad" fan-favorite Harley Quinn, The Joker and Lex Luthor.

If the rumors tally, it will not be the first time that DC Comics characters are brought to the video gaming world in LEGO form. In the past years, WB has also released several "LEGO"-titled games.

It is also not very surprising that a "Suicide Squad"-like video game is the next "LEGO" project considering the movie's massive box office success. The movie, also distributed by Warner Bros., will be getting its sequel while a Harley Quinn-led film is also underway.

Meanwhile, sources of the same report also revealed that another "LEGO" video game is in the works and will be inspired by "The Incredibles 2" movie. Details are also unavailable at the moment, but it is believed that the upcoming video game will be released "directly" alongside the premiere of the overdue sequel, which will take place on June 15.

The report also suggested that "LEGO Incredibles 2" will likely be released earlier than the DC Comics supervillains game. With that, it is possible that the game's announcement will happen in the next couple of months.

Both games are reportedly being developed by TT Games -- the same video game company that created other LEGO-titled games including those that were inspired by "Star Wars" and "Batman."