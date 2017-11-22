Harrison Ford News: Actor Helps Woman In Car Accident on Route 126

Reuters/Dylan Martinez Harrison Ford played Jack Ryan on the big screen twice and now John Krasinski has taken over the role for the TV show.

Action film veteran and "Star Wars" actor Harrison Ford turned into a real-life hero when he reached out to help a woman whose car was derailed off the highway, causing a brief traffic jam.

"He acted as a good Samaritan, just like everybody else, and tried to help before emergency services arrived," Senior Officer Matt Alonzo of the Santa Paula Police Department said, according to VC Star.

Further reports reveal that the accident took place in State Route 126 and it occurred at around 12:10 p.m., during which Ford had recently come from the airport earlier that day was among the numerous drivers who were asked to stop. The woman's vehicle hit the trees and fencing on Santa Maria Street, which is located parallel to the freeway.

The California Highway Patrol revealed that the woman is 63 years of age and was driving when for no apparent reason, her car drifted straight into the trees and fencing. Local enforcement is investigating the cause of the accident, but it seems that when the woman stepped on the breaks to stop the vehicle, it swerved and went down the embarkment. The woman was sent to the hospital after the incident to treat some minor injuries.

Meanwhile, Ford, who is known to fly airplanes as a hobby, stopped to check for the welfare of the woman before leaving the scene of the accident. He left no statement on the incident but has since received praise for his actions.

Actor and film producer Ford is best known for his roles in "Blade Runner," "Star Wars," The Expendables 3," and "Cowboys & Aliens." He is currently working for a still-untitled "Indiana Jones" installment, which is set to be released by 2020. Ford also received massive recognition and supporting due to his role as Hans Solo in the "Star Wars" franchise.