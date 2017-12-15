'Harry Potter' Author J.K Rowling Says God Is a Black Woman After Roy Moore Defeat

Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett J.K. Rowling is known as the famed author of the "Harry Potter" series.

J.K Rowling has suggested that God is a black woman.

Renowned author J.K. Rowling recently made headlines and raised countless of eyebrows when she suggested God to be a black woman. This comes after the 52-year-old writer took to Twitter to celebrate the victory of Doug Jones against fellow Senate candidate Roy Moore.

The twitter post was in response to Moore's own speech where he was caught saying, "God is always in control."

With his remarks, Rowling herself made time to taunt the senatorial candidate by saying, "Narrator's voice: Roy was right. God was in control. What he didn't realise was, She's black."

Moore had earlier refused to concede to Jones despite the Alabama senate race calling in favor of the latter. He explained that the results are too close to call and was even hoping for a recount.

He had been recently accused of sexual assault allegations made by several women, but despite this claims made against him, he still kept on with the Senate race saying God may still play a role. However, the "Harry Potter" author's remarks were not made on a whim because, as it so happened, Jones' victory could be attributed to the overwhelming support of black voters, particularly women. Most exit polls had shown about 98 percent of African-American female voters were given to Doug Jones while only two percent voted for Moore.

However, it's not just Rowling who is happy for Jones' win because several celebrities and political figures also took to Twitter to express their congratulations to the now-Alabama senator. Of these known personalities, Hillary Clinton tweeted, "Tonight, Alabama voters elected a senator who'll make them proud. And if Democrats can win in Alabama, we can -- and must - compete everywhere. Onward!"

Clinton's husband, Bill, along with Joe Biden, Julianne Moore, Kerry Washington and Ellen Degeneres also tweeted their support.