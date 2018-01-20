'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery' Trailer Is Out and Fans Are Not Happy

(Photo: Warner Bros. Interactive) A promotional image for "Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery."

The first trailer for the highly anticipated "Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery" is here.

Developed by Portkey Games, the mobile game brings fans of the hit franchise to Hogwarts to fulfill their dreams of becoming a student at the famous wizarding school.

On "Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery," players can master spells as well as attend classes featuring their favorite professors like Professor Snape, Professor McGonagall and even Hagrid.

The trailer also shows that players can battle their rivals, much like how Harry, Ron and Hermione confront their bullies at Hogwarts in the films.

"Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery" is touted to be the first game in which fans can create their own character and experience life as a Hogwarts student. The official description reads:

In the roleplaying game, players will create a personalized student avatar, attend classes, learn magical skills, form friendships or rivalries with other students, and make pivotal decisions that will influence their character's story arc as they traverse their years at Hogwarts and grow as a witch or wizard.

Unfortunately, not a lot of fans are happy about how "Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery" looks. On the comments below the teaser uploaded on YouTube, some point out how the game looks like a mod or a game pack for "The Sims" due to what they describe as outdated graphics.

Others take the opportunity to voice their desire for a full-on "Harry Potter"-inspired AAA title, which they mysteriously have not gotten despite the massive success of the franchise and the gaming potential that the story lends itself to.

Some gamers point out that the idea of a game set in the boy who lived's world like "Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery" is great, it comes quite a disappointment that it is a mobile game and not a full-fledged console or PC title.

Many fans, however, are excited to pick up "Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery," which will arrive sometime this spring.