Harry Potter Mobile RPG, 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery' Announced

Jam City/Portkey 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery' allows players to live out their wildest wizard fantasies.

2018 is a great year to be Potterhead because not only will they be getting a new Fantastic Beasts movie but also a new mobile game based on the Harry Potter universe. "Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery," a new mobile role-playing game has been announced by developer Jam City and will be arriving in mobile devices soon.

Jam City has produced a number of other titles including "Cookie Jam," "Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff," "Futurama Worlds of Tomorrow," and "Marvel Avengers Academy." However, "Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery" is expected to be the developer's biggest project to date.

The game allows players to create a character and play through multiple years studying in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Published under Warner Bros. new Harry Potter games label, Portkey, the game is expected to arrive on mobile devices next year.

"Along the way players will participate in all of the magical classes and activities they have come to love", reads a press release, "like Defence Against the Dark Arts, Potions, Duelling Club, and more. Most of the iconic professors from the Harry Potter stories reprise their roles in the game."

There's isn't much detail regarding the precise style of the game how players will be able to interact with those classes. However, the title "Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery" suggests a storied game where the players will investigate a certain Hogwarts secret.

But Jam City isn't the only developer in town looking to create a new game based on J.K. Rowling's hit series as Pokemon GO developer already announced that they are also working on a Harry Potter-themed AR game dubbed "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite."

The game allows players to explore real-world neighborhoods and cities across the world and go on adventures all while learning to cast spells, discovering mysterious artifacts, and encountering legendary beasts and iconic characters.

The next installment of Fantastic Beasts will also be released in 2018. Rowling recently defended the choice to keep Johnny Depp in the role of the main antagonist despite criticisms from fans.

All in all, if Potterheads thought that the magic of Harry Potter ended with Deathly Hallows, then they are very wrong.