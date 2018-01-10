'Harry Potter Wizards Unite' Release Date, News: New AR Game to Launch in Late 2018

"Harry Potter: Wizards Unite," the latest project from "Pokemon GO" developer Niantic, took J.K. Rowling fans by surprise when it was first announced in early November 2017. So far, all that is confirmed about the game's release schedule is the year it will launch in.

Niantic Chief Executive Officer John Hanke earlier confirmed to the Financial Times that "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" will be coming out in the second half of 2018, according to US Gamer. Hopefully, the game will eventually have a more successful launch compared to the rather troubled start that "Pokemon GO" had in its first year.

Niantic/Warner Bros./J.K. Rowling With "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite," players that have been dreaming of becoming real life Wizards will finally get the chance to experience J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World.

Hanke assured "Harry Potter" fans that Niantic is now "much better positioned" to handle the rush of players for the game when it launches, as he shared to the magazine via Comicbook.

In saying that, he hinted at the augmented reality features of the upcoming game, which may have players going around real-world areas like in "Pokemon Go." Hanke mentioned how the company as a whole has gotten better at dealing with all the real-life hurdles that come with such a game.

Hanke went on to explain how "Pokemon GO" has prepared them to deal with real-world locations, and all the local government regulations and public scrutiny they faced when "Pokemon GO" first drove people to wander outside with their phones out in front of them.

Likewise, "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" is a great fit for a game structure they have built for "Pokemon GO," as Hanke noted. "The 'muggle' world and the wizarding world are only separated by this thin veil," he said.

"It's very easy for us to imagine bringing that kind of magic into our everyday lives," the Niantic CEO added.