'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' Won't Affect 'Pokemon GO' Says Niantic

Niantic 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' is Niantic's newest AR project.

Niantic promise fans that "Pokemon GO" will not be left behind. This is despite the developer releasing a new augmented reality game in "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite."

Fans became skittish after it was announced that Niantic's next major project would also be an AR/location-based game. This was because they believe there are so much more still to be done with Pokemon GO and that it will receive even less support going forward.

This prompted the developer to issue a statement regarding the two games reassuring fans that both games can co-exist.

"Just like many of you, we're super excited about 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' and are working hard with our partners at Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and WB Games San Francisco's development team to bring that to life," Niantic said.

"However, we–the 'Pokémon GO' development team–want to say that we are 100% committed to creating an ever-changing and growing game that gets our players exploring, meeting each other, and deepening their connection to the Pokémon universe. We're actively expanding the 'Pokémon GO' development team to build much more amazing features in 2018. Stay tuned for an update next week on upcoming improvements to certain features."

The statement was joined by an earlier tweet saying that Niantic was "doubling down" on "Pokémon GO" going forward. While it's definitely great to hear that no game will be left behind, not much was shared with regards to what's to come.

The recent statement, which talks about new features in 2018, suggests that the full Gen 3 addition originally set for December will likely be postponed. While everyone is hoping that isn't the case, at least Niantic now understands that it needs to communicate with the community so they don't wander away after weeks and months of almost total silence about how the game will improve in updates to come especially with another big name AR game like "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite."