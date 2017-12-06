Harry Styles Girlfriend Rumors: 'Kiwi' Singer Reconnects With an Old Flame?

(Photo: Reuters/Olivia Harris) Harry Styles.

After his musical performance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in China, Harry Styles once again finds himself at the center of new girlfriend rumors.

Fans were expecting to see the former One Direction member to make his romance with model Camille Rowe official at the runway, but that did not come to pass as the latter did not take part in the show.

The buzz now is that Styles and Rowe are no longer an item and that the "Kiwi" singer could be reconnecting with yoga instructor and Australian model Sjana Earp.

For those who forgot, Earp happens to be the girl that Styles famously took on a date at McDonalds when he was touring with One Direction back in 2013.

There’s nothing that a bit of time, saltwater and sunshine can’t fix ✨ A post shared by SJANA ELISE EARP (@sjanaelise) on Nov 26, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Daily Mail quotes Earp, who boasts a huge following in social media on which she shares yoga tips and her travels, as she gushed about Styles that time, saying:

Harry knows how to make friends; he buys them Maccas. Thanks [mate]. Harry is probably the NICEST person I've ever come across. And it's genuine, which is such an incredible thing to possess these days. He just has this effect on people. You feel really chilled, friendly and relaxed around him.

If the reports are true, Earp may have also left an impression on Styles as much as he did on her. Clare Uchima, Styles' keyboard player, recently hung out with Earp and documented the nice time they shared together on Instagram.

This led media outlets to believe that the "Sign of the Times" singer also took the opportunity to spend some time with Earp since he was in Sydney for the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Music Awards around that time.

For now, however, nothing has been confirmed yet. Styles is currently in Japan for his album tour.