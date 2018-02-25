'Harvest Moon' Creator's Next Game Mixes Dragons and Restaurants

"Harvest Moon" creator Yasuhiro Wada is teaming up with the crew of Aksys games to create a mash-up of game genres. "Little Dragons Café" looks to combine a restaurant management game with raising cute pet dragons.

There's a reason why two kids suddenly need to raise a dragon, in a restaurant of all places. According to Aksys Games' outline of the story in their announcement, it all started with a twin brother-and-sister duo doing their part in running a café.

The twins spent their time learning new dishes and managing the restaurant under the watchful eye of their mother, until one day, the mom fell into a deep sleep that she can't be woken up from.

"Suddenly, a strange old man appears to inform them that they must raise a dragon in order to save her," Aksys Games switched up the plot in their summary, as quoted by Gematsu.

"Working together with three quirky café employees, the two siblings must figure out how to a wrangle a dragon and manage the family business while finding a way to save their mother," the studio summarized the game's unusual premise.

With Yasuhiro Wada in the team, "Little Dragons Café" looks to have a lot of little systems going on with it, just like in the style of his "Harvest Moon" series. Players can expect not only to feed and play with a tiny dragon, but also grow crops, fish, cook, manage the café, and socialize with the neighbors on top of all that, as Polygon noted.

Aksys Games may have announced "Little Dragons Café" just this Thursday, Feb. 22, but the game has been already in development for two years, according to the publisher. The game is expected to come out sometime this summer, with more details coming over the next few weeks.