Harvey Weinstein had allegedly lied about having sex with Gwyneth Paltrow to lure in other women to do the same.

Gwyneth Paltrow is just one of many high profile women who had spoken out against Harvey Weinstein and had even shared her own horrible experience at the hands of the disgraced Hollywood producer. However, it looks like his mistreatment of the actress went beyond the physical as it has been said that Weinstein had also lied about having sex with Paltrow in order to coerce other women to sleep with him.

A report published by the New York Times featuring follow-up details regarding the sexual assault and harassment allegations made against Weinstein also contains claims made by Gwyneth Paltrow that she has heard the movie mogul boasting about sleeping with her in order to coerce women, most especially aspiring actresses, to do the same with him.

This claim is supported by one woman's own personal experience with the producer saying that back in 2000, Weinstein had bragged about getting intimate with Paltrow as well as other women. Furthermore, another woman claimed that she had seen a photograph of Paltrow on display in Weinstein's room in 2004 when he assaulted her.

"He's not the first person to lie about sleeping with someone," Paltrow told the Times. "But he used the lie as an assault weapon," the actress added.

By her own personal account, Paltrow has claimed that when she was 22 years old, Weinstein had summoned her to his hotel room at the Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel to discuss work. According to her, the work meeting took a different turn when Weinstein placed his hands on her and demanded a massage.

Paltrow said she was petrified at the time and had refused his advances. She would then tell her family and closest friends about the encounter which would result in her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt confronting the producer.

"He screamed at me for a long time," the 45-year-old actress said after the confrontation with Brad Pitt.