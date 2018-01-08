Harvey Weinstein Sued For Spying and Preventing Paz de la Huerta Sexual Misconduct Complaint

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly Film producer Harvey Weinstein attends the 2016 amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan, New York February 10, 2016.

Recent reports have revealed that a new lawsuit against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, a former New York prosecutor, and The Weinstein Company has been filed. The lawsuit claims that Weinstein and his camp coordinated to convince actress Paz de la Huerta to drop her sexual misconduct complaint on Weinstein.

According to Variety, the lawsuit was filed by a lawyer who represented de la Huerta named, Aaron Filler. He claims that Weinstein's lawyer, Michael Rubin attempted to gain information from de la Huerta and that they were scheming to prevent her from moving forward with the sexual misconduct complaint that she filed against Weinstein. The publication reached out to Rubin and he shared his thoughts on the matter:

"Every allegation in that lawsuit is false," said Rubin. "I don't know Harvey Weinstein. I never met Harvey Weinstein," Rubin said. "I had nothing but Paz de la Huerta's interests in mind. This guy is upset he lost a potential client."

Further reports indicate that Filler alleges that Rubin disguised and presented himself to de la Huerta as a victims' rights advocate in order to form rapport with Filler's client and potentially foil the probe that the sexual misconduct complaint would inevitably launch. Weinstein's camp has also responded on the issue and spokeswoman Holly Baird said that it is "insanity" to suggest that the disgraced producer would engage in such acts against de la Huerta.

Filler has also revealed that any potential damages that will result from the lawsuit will be donated to de la Huerta and the other 50 percent will go to support the Time's Up campaign movement, which was launched by over 300 influential women in Hollywood. De la Huerta is now being represented by attorney Carrie Goldberg and her sexual misconduct complaint against Weinstein remains to be in court. More information is expected to be released in the coming months.