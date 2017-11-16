Harvey Weinstein's Latest Accuser: New Lawsuit An Actress Claims Sexual Battery Against Disgraced Producer

Reuters/Carlo Allegri Harvey Weinstein is now under investigations regarding the allegations of sexual harassment against him.

A new and unnamed actress has filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein. Identified only as Jane Doe, the case file claims that the disgraced producer committed sexual battery in a hotel in Beverly Hills, where she agreed to meet with him to discuss the details of a new television role.

According to TIME, the law suit was filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, and it stated that former producer Weinstein held her against her will and forced her into sexual situations. The incident happened between 2015 to 2016. The unnamed actress met Weinstein in 2011, when Weinstein allegedly offered her some help to advance her acting career.

"Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein," said reps for Harvey Weinstein, as reported by Deadline. "Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can't speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual."

The Weinstein Company is also involved in the lawsuit, as the representatives for the unidentified actress stated that the company was well-aware of Weinstein's tendency to use his power to coerce women and promise them job opportunities. TWC has yet to respond to comment, but more information on how they will be proceeding with this new development is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

More than 80 women have come forward to claim sexual misconduct against Weinstein. This most recent law suit was filed by lawyer Gloria Allred, and it states that it was looking to be awarded unspecified damages. Furthermore, TWC is now currently facing numerous lawsuits for cases of the same nature. Beverly Hills police is meanwhile investigating the allegations, but no details have been confirmed as of yet.