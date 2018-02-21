Hasbro Launches Toy Crowdfunding Platform With Inaugural 4-Foot Model Of Jabba's Barge

Hasbro Hasbro has unveiled a scale model of Jabba the Hutt's Sail Barge for its crowdfunding platform HasLab.

Hasbro has announced its crowdfunding platform HasLab with an inaugural model of Jabba the Hutt's iconic Sail Barge, The Khetanna, from "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." Envisioned as a Kickstarter for cool toys, the platform aims to create toys that can be added to peoples' collections that otherwise wouldn't have been made.

Jabba's sail barge is a prime example of these jaw-dropping figures and playsets that we previously thought impossible. The model is a long-requested vehicle in the "Star Wars" line and is scaled for 3.75-inch figures.

The model comes with a ton of display areas, room, compartments, screen-accurate detail, and a scale model of Jabba the Hutt himself. Measuring in at a staggering four feet long, the model weighs 14 lbs is intended to be the centerpiece of any self-respecting "Star Wars" fan's collection.

Just like any crowdfunding platform, HasLab will feature campaigns that backers can fund. If the campaigns reach their funding goal, the toys will be manufactured and will be released exclusively to their backers. If somehow the goal isn't reached, backers won't be charged and their pledge will be refunded.

The Sail Barge will cost fans $500 to back the project which has a cutoff date of April 13, 11:59 p.m. ET. The campaign requires at least 5,000 backers to become a reality and given the popularity of the "Star Wars" franchise at the moment, it's probably safe to say that it will surpass this requirement in no time.

In addition to the Sail Barge, backers will also receive "Jabba's Sail Barge: Behind the Workbench." The premium 64-page booklet that goes behind the scenes of the design and development of the Hasbro Sail Barge film set and includes set photos, product blueprints, interviews, and more. If fully funded, fans can expect it to make its way from the Dune Sea to their mailbox by February 2019.