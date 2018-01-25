Hataraku Onii-san Official Site Screenshot of Kuehiko Roshihara and Tapio Chatorazawa with their supervisor, Zourin-senpai on the next episode of the short-form Japanese slice of life anime series, "Hataraku Onii-san!," also known as "Working Buddies!"

Hardworking cats, Tapio Chatorazawa and Kuehiko Roshihara, will be taking on a part-time job at a car rental shop on the next episode of the short-form Japanese slice of life anime series, "Hataraku Onii-san!," also known as "Working Buddies!"

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reveals that the two friends will be taking on the challenge of working at a car rental shop under the supervision of Zourin-senpai, a seasoned employee who will teach them the art of managing a car rental business. But with his hard-boiled character being a complete contrast to Tapio's usually cheerful disposition, will these character differences be causing them some complications down the line?

Moreover, what new nugget of wisdom will The Animal That Cannot be Named impart at the end of the upcoming episode, and in what manner will he be incorporated into the current scene?

Zourin-senpai will be voiced by Shunsuke Takeuchi, who is also currently providing the voice of Riotto Volta of the Milidonian Knights from the Japanese anime series, "Dame x Prince Anime Caravan." His previous works also include the Archer of Black from "Fate/Apocrypha," Makoto Sakamoto from "Convenience Store Boy Friends," and Kanbee Kuroda from "Sengoku Night Blood."

On the other hand, The previous episode of the series brought Tapio and Kuehiko to an apparel shop that was being managed by a goat dressed in sheep clothing. The episode also depicted the irony of Tapio's overly accommodating approach to his work failing to make a connection with the customers, while Kuehiko's calmer and slightly reluctant approach managed to satisfy his customer.

What other jobs will the two friends be trying out in the upcoming episodes, and what new lessons about life and themselves will they be learning from their upcoming part-time gigs?

"Hataraku Oniisan!" airs on Fridays at 9:54 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Saturdays at midnight JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedules and other online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.