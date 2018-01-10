'Hataraku Onii-san!' Episode 2 Spoilers: Who Is The Animal That Cannot Be Named?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the short-form Japanese comedy anime series, “Hataraku Onii-san!,” also known as “Working Buddies!,” produced by the popular Japan-based figure manufacturer, Good Smile Company.

The Animal That Cannot Be Named has appeared in one of the packages that three working cats with very different personalities had to deliver. How else will this animal, which pretty much resembles a koala, influence the upcoming episodes of the short-form Japanese comedy anime series, "Hataraku Onii-san!"?

Also known as "Working Buddies!," the series opened its recently aired first episode by introducing two working cats: the cheerful calico named Tapio Chatorazawa, who is being voiced by Kentarou Tomita, and the pessimistic, no-nonsense Russian Blue named Kuehiko Roshihara, whose voice is being provided by Takuya Mizoguchi.

The two of them were doing part-time work in a package shipping center under the supervision of the mysterious and very efficient worker, Sukoyama, voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya.

The great contrast between the two younger cats was also introduced. While Kuehiko is the kind the cat who would rather do as little work as he could get away with, Tapio is the kind of friend who will readily take on a part of the Kuehiko's workload, if only to convince the Russian Blue to join him at work. He has the tendency to wear his name tag upside down.

The Animal That Cannot Be Named, who is being voiced by Tomokazu Sugita, appeared in a black box near the end, imparting some nuggets of wisdom while also, in effect, summing up the overall theme of the episode.

And even though he seems to have been delivered to his rightful owner, there is a big chance that Tapio and Kuehiko will once again be encountering The Animal That Cannot Be Named in the other part-time jobs that they are about to embark on as the series continues.

"Hataraku Oniisan!" airs on Fridays at 9:54 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Saturdays at midnight JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedules and other online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also streamed in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.