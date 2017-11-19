'Hataraku Oniisan!' Air Date, Spoilers: Feline Working Students Try to Get Along and Get By in Upcoming Short-Form Anime Series

Hataraku Oniisan! Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese short-form comedy anime series, “Hataraku Oniisan! (Working Buddies!),” slated for release in 2018.

Two cats, whose personalities are the polar opposites of each other, try to get along on the upcoming Japanese short-form comedy anime series, "Hataraku Oniisan!"

Popular Japan-based figure manufacturer Good Smile Company has recently announced that it will be producing a television anime series consisting of five-minute episodes, featuring an entire cast of animals just trying to get by.

The main story will center around a cheerful calico cat named Tapio Chatorazawa and a pessimistic Russian blue named Kuehiko Roshihara. The two cats happen to go to the same college and will be trying out various odd jobs together.

YouTube/GOOD SMILE CHANNEL

Kentarou Tomita and Takuya Mizoguchi, who have also worked together in the Japanese music-themed anime series, "Dream Festival!" and "Dream Festival! R" as Junya Sasaki and Shin Oikawa, respectively, will be providing the voices of the two main characters.

Tomita, who is also Gaju Akagi in "Ballroom e Youkoso (Welcome to the Ballroom)," provides the voice of Tapio, while Mizoguchi is in charge of Kuehiko.

Tomokazu Sugita, who is best known for being the voice of Gintoki Sakata on the Japanese action-comedy anime series "Gintama," is also on board to provide the voice of The Animal With the Ineffable Name.

The series was originally created by Yoshiki Usa. Tomoya Takashima will reportedly be directing the series, while Hiromu Kumamoto takes care of the scriptwriting. Kumamoto has also worked on Takashima's previous two anime series.

Haruka Oda will be doing character designs, while R.O.N. is in charge of composing the music. The in-story male idol unit, DearDream, who are actually characters from the "Dream Festival!" franchise, will be performing the series' theme song.

Coincidentally, Tomita and Mizoguchi's "Dream Festival!" characters happen to be members of the said idol unit.

"Hataraku Oniisan!" premieres next year on Friday, Jan. 5, at 9:54 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, and on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 11:55 p.m. JST on BS Fuji.