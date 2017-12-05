'Haters Back Off' Axed by Netflix After Two-Season Run

(Photo: Facebook/HatersBackOff) "Haters Back Off!" featured fictional YouTube star named Miranda Sings played by Colleen Ballinger.

Netflix has pulled the plug on "Haters Back Off."

The sophomore series starring Colleen Ballinger's oddball character Miranda Sings is officially canceled, according to reports. Netflix has decided not to renew the show beyond season 2.

"Haters Back Off" debuted with a solid start last year, and the strong viewership numbers helped the show earn a second-year renewal. Unfortunately, it turns out Ballinger's massive YouTube did not equate to the streaming audience for her program.

Although Netflix has already dropped the comedy show, "Haters Back Off" can still find another home network or a different streaming platform. It's not clear whether YouTube would be willing to step in and pick up the show for a third installment.

Shortly after the cancellation was announced, Ballinger shared her statement on Twitter.

"Absolutely devastated that 'Haters Back Off' isn't coming back for another season," she wrote. "I put my entire heart and soul into this show, and finding out this news has left me heartbroken."

She added, "I desperately wish I could continue telling the story of 'Haters Back Off,' but I'm extremely grateful for the experience and to all of you for making it happen." Ballinger also expressed interest in wanting to continue Miranda's story in some other way.

As Cinemablend points out, Ballinger is one of the most popular personalities on YouTube with around 5.2 million subscribers. The video-sharing platform has been giving its top players their own shows on YouTube Red, which could serve as a new home for "Haters Back Off."

Ballinger is not the only online star to headline her own Netflix series. The streaming platform's lineup include a docuseries titled "Chasing Cameron," which follows Cameron Dallas. Also in rotation is a true-crime spoof titled "American Vandal" starring Jimmy Tatro.