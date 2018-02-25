Facebook/HawaiiFive0CBS Promo image for 'Hawaii Five-0' season 8

The upcoming episode of "Hawaii Five-0" season 8 will follow Tani (Meaghan Rath) and Junior (Beulah Koale) as they go undercover. Spoilers for the upcoming episode reveal that the two will try to get inside a private school by pretending to be prospective parents.

In episode 16, Tani and Junior will probe into a new murder case involving the headmaster of a private school. As they conduct the investigation, they will pretend to be inquiring parents to be able to gain entry to the school where the victim worked and gather information.

Other spoilers for episode 16 also reveal that Adam's (Ian Anthony Dale) life will be laid on the line. A mysterious group will hold him captive and force him to produce a certain sum of money in exchange for his release. The motive of the group for capturing him remains to be seen.

"Hawaii Five-0" season 8 episode 16 is directed by Herry Levine and written by Matt Wheeler and David Wolkove. Titled "O na hoku o ka lani ka I 'ike ia Pae," the episode will also feature several guest stars, including Dezmond Gilla as the head cartel guy, Robyn Lively as Helen Meech, Robert William Campbell as Jared Barton, Cathy Roberts and Sara Lea Davis as wives, Camille Perry as Barton's daughter, and Clyde Yasuhara as Lee. Also set to appear in the upcoming episode are Taylor Willy as Kamekona, Kimee Balmilero as Noelani Cunha, Christine Ko as Jessie Nomura, Vincent Pastore as Vito, Aaron Yoo as Hideki Tashiro and Andrew Lawrence as Eric Russo.

The episode that preceded "O na hoku o ka lani ka I 'ike ia Pae," "He Puko'a Kani 'Aina," meaning "A Coral Reef Strengthens Out into Land," and featured Danny (Scott Caan) and McGarrett (Alex O'Loughlin) as they delved into the murder of a private detective. The episode aired last Feb. 2.

"Hawaii Five-0" season 8 episode 16 will air on March 2 at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.