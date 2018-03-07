'Hawaii Five-0' Season 8 Episode 17 Spoilers: Adam's Big Plan Fails

The events in "Hawaii Five-0" season 8 keep on escalating this week, as Adam (Ian Anthony Dale) fails to account for something in his big plan to rid the Island of organized crime and their perpetrators. He could be underestimating the crime situation in the area, and his problems are now starting to hold him back from trusting the people around him.

CBS has released the synopsis for the next "Hawaii Five-0" episode coming this Friday, and the 17th episode is called "Hōlapu ke ahi, koe iho ka lehu," or, as translated from Hawaiian, "The Fire Blazed Up, Then Only Ashes Were Left."

Facebook/Hawaii Five-0/CBS "Hawaii Five-0" could be seeing trouble when it comes to Adam's entire operation to take down organized crime on the Island, which also begins to erode his trust for Jessie.

Adam looks to be running out of options when his big plan to trap an organized crime mob and its boss went off the rails. He had the idea of using chlorine gas, in amounts sufficient enough to be deadly, in order to force one of the crime leaders in the Island out of hiding. Things would not go as smoothly, though.

"Adam's mission to take down organized crime on the Island goes sideways when deadly chlorine gas he was using to bait a big fish falls into the wrong hands," the summary from CBS, as quoted by CarterMatt, outlined what will go down this Friday, March 9, on the show.

Aside from Adam's plan falling apart at the last minute, his faith in his planning abilities will not be the only one fading this episode. The same can be said about his trust in Jessie (Christine Ko) — Adam is starting to eye her sideways as he starts to suspect her loyalties.

"Hawaii Five-0" resumes this Friday, March 9, at 9 p.m. EST on CBS, and it will also be the last episode before the show goes on a short hiatus for the March Madness coverage by CBS. After the college basketball season, the show will return in its usual timeslot on March 30.