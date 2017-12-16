(Photo: Facebook/HawaiiFive0CBS/) Promotional image for "Hawaii Five-0."

Steve (Alex O'Loughlin) tracks down a gang-related criminal on the upcoming episode of "Hawaii Five-0" season 8.

Titled "Ka hopu nui 'ana (The Round Up)," the show's next episode will see an FBI agent who's working on an organized crime group get killed. Determined to find the culprit, McGarrett rounds up every criminal involved in a gang on the island. He also tasks Adam (Ian Anthony Dale) to create a new Five-0 division focused on organized crime.

On Friday, the show will enter its holiday break with not one but two back-to-back episodes. The first hour picked up with the continuation of last week's storyline featuring Tani (Meaghan Rath), Junior (Beulah Koale), Danny (Scott Caan) and Steve.

That episode saw Danny have visions of the future after being shot. Also in the last episode was retired Navy Seal Jason Redman. The highly decorated special ops vet made his TV debut thanks to his longtime pal, Gary Sinise.

One of the most memorable moments of part 1 was an action-packed yacht scene. Rath recently caught up with TVLine and she opened up about the "intense" sequence.

"It was actually really, really intense — probably one of the hardest things I've ever done, because it was an entire night's worth of time spent doing just the storm, shooting on a yacht in the water," she explained. "They had guys going around with jet skis making waves, the boat was rocking, there was so much water being dumped down on us and they didn't heat it or anything — it was freezing cold."

Ahead of the last episode, it was announced that "The Sopranos" alum Vincent Pastore will be joining the show as a recurring character. He is set to portray Danny's uncle from New Jersey named Vito. A contractor by profession, he prides himself on always being able to get things done.

"Hawaii Five-0" season 8 airs every Friday night at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.