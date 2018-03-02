'Hawaii Five-0' Season 8 Spoilers: Junior and Tani Go Undercover; Adam Doubts Jessie's Allegiance

Facebook/HawaiiFive0CBS Promo image for 'Hawaii Five-0' season 8

After taking a month-long hiatus, "Hawaii Five-0" season 8 is finally returning this week. The synopsis for episode 16 reveals that Adam Noshimuri will get blackmailed and McGarrett and Danno will race to track him down.

Titled "O Na Hoku O Ka Lani Wale No Kai 'Ike I Kahi O Pae," which means "Only the Stars of Heaven Will Know Where Pae Is," the upcoming episode will find Adam being taken in exchange for cold hard cash. As a result, he will be forced to produce a hefty amount of money in a short period of time. Although the synopsis does not reveal who his abductor will be, there are speculations that he is Yazuka.

Episode 16 will also follow Junior and Tani as they go undercover. The synopsis reveals that the duo will pose as prospective parents so they can infiltrate a private school and investigate the murder of the school's headmaster.

CBS has also released the synopsis for next week's episode, titled "Holapu ke ahi, koe iho ka lehu'." Episode 17 will follow Adam as he seeks to take down organized crime on an island. However, the synopsis reveals that his mission will not go as planned because as he uses deadly chlorine gas to trap the head of the crime group, the wrong person will get a hold of it. The synopsis also reveals that while on their mission, Adam will start to suspect that Jessie is doing something behind his back.

Directed by Maja Vrvilo and written by Ally Seibert and Liz Alper, episode 17 will see the return of Ian Anthony Dale as Adam, Christine Ko as Jessie Nomura, Scott Caan as Danny Williams, Alex O'Loughlin as Steve McGarrett, Beulah Koale as Junior Reigns, Chi McBride as Lou Grover, Jorge Garcia as Jerry Ortega, and Meaghan Rath as Tani Rey. Its title, "Holapu ke ahi, koe iho ka lehu'," means "The Fire Blazed Up, Then Only Ashes Were Left."

Episode 16 will air on March 2 at 9 p.m. EST on CBS. This will be followed by episode 17 on March 9.