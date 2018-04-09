'Hawaii Five-0' Season 8 Spoilers: McGarrett and Catherine Reunite for a Dangerous Mission

CBS Alex O'Loughlin as Steve McGarrett in 'Hawaii Five-0'

Steve McGarrett's (Alex O' Loughlin) will be reunited with ex-girlfriend Catherine Rollins (Michelle Borth) in the next episode of "Hawaii Five-0" season 8.

According to the synopsis for the episode titled "He lokomaika'i ka manu o Kaiona (Kind is the Bird of Kaiona)," Catherine will recruit McGarrett and his colleague Jerry Ortega (Jorge Garcia) to help her find a uranium deposit that was believed to be tucked away on a deserted Hawaiian island. They must act fast to find it before a suspected terrorist gets to it first and makes dangerous bombs with it.

This means that Catherine and McGarrett will once again find themselves spending time with each other during the highly dangerous mission after they decided to end their relationship when Catherine joined the CIA. But will this bring them back in each other's arms for the nth time?

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, O'Loughlin revealed that the upcoming reunion will help McGarrett and Catherine realize that they are really meant to stay as friends instead of lovers.

"I think it's an important closure episode for those guys," O'Loughlin stated. "They're both sussing out how they feel, what happened, why it happened the way it did," he also stated.

The actor also mentioned that there will be several instances in the episode that will prove that McGarrett's relationship with Catherine is not the one that he should stay in. "There are a few little differences that get highlighted, but there's a lot of similarities as well," the actor went on to say.

He also mentioned that it is highly unlikely to see his character and Catherine end up together since there were a lot of things that happened between them. According to O'Loughlin, the estranged couple went through a lot of back and forth during their time together.

"I feel like that, in real life, with that amount of tumultuous and emotional movement, it's rare for something to work," he said, adding, "It's often that you push something behind a certain point and you can hurt the friendship aspect of it as well." But the actor believes that the two still share a beautiful friendship together in spite of ending their romantic relationship.

Meanwhile, the episode synopsis also mentioned that Junior Reigns (Beulah Koale) will fall and get trapped into a ravine. In his solitary time, the police officer will be reflecting on his relationship with his estranged father who got mad at him for joining enlisting in the Navy SEAL, even if he himself used to be in the US Navy. This might inspire him to reconnect with his parents.

However, it was not revealed how Junior will manage to come out from the ravine and if anyone will rescue him from the fall.

The episode will also feature several guest stars, including Mapuana Makia as Dr. Royce, Louis Herthum as CIA Agent Matt Harlow, Ma'a Tanuvasa as Sheriff Marcus Kalawaia, Dana Lee as Mr. Kimura, and Tracey Graves as SFC. Rodriguez.

The upcoming episode of "Hawaii Five-0" season 8 will be aired by CBS on Friday, April 13, at 9 p.m. EST.