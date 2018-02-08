'Hawaii Five-0' Season 8 Spoilers: Tani And Junior Infiltates A Private School To Solve A Murder

Facebook/HawaiiFive0CBS Promo image for 'Hawaii Five-0' season 8

Tani Rey (Meaghan Rath) and Junior Reigns (Beulah Wily) will pretend to be parents looking for a new school for their child when the eighth season of "Hawaii Five-0" returns on CBS next month.

According to synopsis for the episode titled "O na hoku o ka lani ka i 'ike ia Pae/Only the Stars of Heaven Know Where Pae Is'," the duo will go undercover as a set of prospective parents so they easily gain access to a private school where its headmaster was killed.

Meanwhile, Adam Noshimuri (Ian Anthony Dale) life will be in danger in the upcoming episode. Based on the trailer, Adam will be abducted by a group that demanded ransom for his release.

The trailer showed that Steve McGarrett (Alex O'Loughlin), Danno Williams (Scott Caan), and the rest of the team will have to do everything to make sure that Adam will be recovered safe and sound.

In the previous episode, Adam seemed to be kidnapped by Hideki Tashiro (Aaron Yoo). But speculations claimed that the person behind the abduction could be someone from Aaron's past. Other speculations believe that the people behind the abduction could have a link to the Yakuza.

The episode was directed by Jerry Levine and was written by Matt Wheeler and David Wolkove.

However, fans of the long-running police procedural drama will have to wait for another month before they can see the next episode of "Hawaii Five-0" season 8. According to reports, CBS has to put the series on hold for the month of February to make way for the broadcast of the 2018 Winter Olympics. This means that the network will not air any fresh episodes of "Hawaii Five-0" season 8 while the games are still ongoing.

CBS will air the next episode of "Hawaii Five-0" on Friday, March 2, at 9 p.m. EDT.