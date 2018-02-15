Hawaii Updates Laws on Video Games with Loot Boxes and Microtransactions

Facebook/EAStarWars A promo poster for the controversial video game by Electronic Arts, "Star Wars Battlefront 2"

An update has been given by the spokesperson of the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) regarding microtransactions, or loot boxes, in video games. Compared to other parts of the United States, Hawaii seems to be taking the matter more seriously, as they lay down the new bills that effectively change the landscape of digital transactions in the state.

As reported by Games Industry, the update was presented on Valentine's Day, which is a proposed legislation against loot boxes being accessible to those under the age of 21.

The ESA spokesperson stated that "Some consumers and parents may have questions about how loot boxes work, and ESA has demonstrated a commitment to providing information to guide consumers, especially parents, in their purchase decisions."

Furthermore, they have decided that "transparency" is necessary when it comes to loot boxes or microtransactions, as they have associated these mechanics as similar to gambling — but the difference is, these children are most likely using their parents' money to make the transactions. This is why the ESA urges parents to have a better understanding of digitally sold in-game products.

Hawaii is the first American state to take initiative and act on the matter by providing laws that discourage the nature of microtransactions. The rightful authorities have cited the World Health Organization (WHO) in saying that video game addiction is a globally recognized ailment in order to prove their point — which eventually led to the passing of bills 2685 and 3024.

These bills state that Hawaiian citizens under 21 years old are prohibited from purchasing games that contain in-game mechanics that could give them the opportunity to spend more on top of paying for the original base game. It is important to note, however, that the laws do not include games that are free-to-play, such as "League of Legends" and "Defense of the Ancients," which have the option to purchase in-game cosmetics and other customization items.