HBO Drama Series 'Big Little Lies' Returns Big for Second Season

Facebook/ HBO Promotional photo for HBO's drama series "Big Little Lies"

Television drama series "Big Little Lies" is coming back big for season 2. HBO and the show's producers are yet to announce the second season's release date, and fans are waiting for some spoilers on what is coming next.

The biggest news about season 2 so far is that Academy winner Meryl Streep will be joining the cast. Streep will portray the role of Mary Louise Wright, Perry's (Alexander Skarsgard) mother. In the finale episode of season 1, Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) pushed Perry down the stairs to his death for hurting Celeste (Nicole Kidman).

Looks like Mrs. Wright is going to Monterey to take care of her grandchildren and find answers for the death of his son. The protagonists of the show in the finale were happy spending time together, while being monitored by a detective portrayed by Merrin Dungey. The show definitely left fans wanting more after season 1.

According to HBO, season 2 will "explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting." The five ladies of the show will be facing challenges of their own come next season. Jane Chapman (Shailene Woodley) will try to cope with the Perry's death, while taking care of her son Ziggy (Iain Armitage). Bonnie will be burdened by what she did to Perry, and Renata Klein (Laura Dern) will struggle with her marriage.

Kidman and Reese Witherspoon will also reprise their roles as well serve as the show's executive producers. Fans are now excited for season 2's premiere. However, viewers will have to wait for quite some time for the show to resume. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, HBO Programming president Casey Bloys said season 2 will not be coming out in 2018. "No. They start shooting in the spring. It's not going to air in 2018," Bloys said.