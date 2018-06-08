HBO Drops First Look at Robin Williams Documentary

Wikimedia Commons / Staff Sgt. Luis P. Valdespino, Jr Late comedy actor Robin Williams during his performance in front of the military men and women at the United Service Organization (USO) show on board Camp Phoenix in 2007.

HBO released the first trailer for the docu-film centered on the late Robin Williams' life.

On Thursday, the cable network dropped the sneak peek for "Robin Williams Come Inside My Mind" that is scheduled to be released next month.

The documentary featured interviews with Williams before he died of suicide in August 2014 to showcase the true identity of one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood. Based on the trailer, Williams' son Zak and some of his colleagues also spoke about how they remember him.

"My father didn't always feel he was succeeding, but he was the most successful person I know," Zak stated in the trailer.

Williams is one of the most awarded actors in Hollywood, after earning several Best Actor awards from the Golden Globes, the Emmys, the Oscars, and the Screen Actors Guild. He was also a recipient of the prestigious Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2005.

Williams was also very vocal about his fears before he took his own life. In one of the portions in the trailer, he admitted that he has a childhood fear of being abandoned. "Yeah, it's a primal fear for any child and it dictates a lot of how you deal with life," the late comedian said from the footage of one of his past interviews.

The trailer also gave snippets of the actor's previous comedic performances, as well as his drug use.

In addition, the documentary featured the actual voicemails that Williams sent his friends, including Billy Crystal, Eric Idle, and Steve Martin. They also revealed that they were worried about his state of mind whenever he was not performing.

"On stage, he was the master; he was really comfortable on stage," said Martin, as reported by Digital Spy. "Off stage, I just felt he was holding himself together," he went on to say.

Before his body was found hanging in his home Paradise Cay, California, the actor was reportedly suffering from a kind of brain disease called Lewy Body Dementia which affected his memory, reasoning, and movement control.

His wife Susan Williams talked about how the disease affected his life in an interview with People just after his death. According to Susan, the doctors were not able to come up with a proper diagnosis about the "Mrs. Doubtfire" star even if his symptoms like anxiety, impaired movement, and delusions worsened months before he committed suicide.

"I know now the doctors, the whole team was doing exactly the right things," Susan also said. "It's just that this disease was faster than us and bigger than us. We would have gotten there eventually," she continued.

She also admitted during that time that she spent the first year after his death trying to find out what really killed her husband. "To understand what we were fighting, what we were in the trenches fighting and one of the doctors said, 'Robin was very aware that he was losing his mind and there was nothing he could do about it,'" she also stated.

The upcoming documentary about Williams' life was directed by Marina Zenovich. Other celebrities who talked about his life in the upcoming TV movie include Whoopi Goldberg and David Letterman.