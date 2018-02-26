HBO Drops New Trailer For Bill Hader Comedy Series 'Barry' Premiering March 25

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI Cast member Bill Hader poses at the premiere of "Paul" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.

HBO has released a new trailer for its upcoming comedy series, "Barry."

The trailer, titled "It's A Job," opens with Barry (Bill Hader) explaining his job as a hitman. He is seen using different weapons like a switchblade and a gun. Leaving his job would also prove to be a hard choice since it provides him with good income.

Barry is next seen dressed in all black, wielding a sniper as he is about to take out one of his targets. He is interrupted, though, by a phone call. When he picks up, he finds that it is Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan), the man who ordered the job.

But, all is not perfect. As previewed in a previous clip, Barry has become dissatisfied with his life, experiencing the return of a "depressed feeling." But, Barry's job will soon lead him to an acting class that changes his life forever.

He is given an urgent hit to carry out. His target is a man named Ryan Madison. Barry follows Ryan to an acting class, which ignites something in him. Before he knows it, Barry meets Ryan and is on stage with him doing a scene.

With a new interest in his life, Barry feels renewed. He tells Fuches (Stephen Root) that he has found a new passion, but his friend is not too convinced. "The acting class made me feel really good," Barry says. "I feel really motivated right now. These are professional actors. They're the real deal and they say I got somethin'."

Fuches tries to remind Barry that his job requires anonymity. Barry is seen confronting a target, who runs away from him. In class, Barry gets help from his teacher, Gene (Henry Winkler). He also meets another aspiring actor named Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg), who stopped being nervous when she saw just how bad the other people in the class are at acting.

The 8-episode first season of "Barry" will premiere on Sunday, March 25, at 10 p.m. EST on HBO.