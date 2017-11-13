HBO Eyes 2018 Production for 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 With New Director

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, with the cast, accept the award for Outstanding Limited Series to "Big Little Lies".

"Big Little Lies" may be on its way back to the small screen soon.

HBO is targeting a 2018 spring production for the hit mini-drama's second installment, according to TVLine. Multiple sources have confirmed the news, which suggests a renewal for "Big Little Lies" might be announced in the coming months.

The news comes after executive producer and writer David E. Kelley said season 2 was close to the scheduling stage. "We're kicking around ideas and trying to lasso the talent [and] get the band back together," he revealed, stressing nothing is set in stone yet. "It's just a lot of logistical things. But I'm optimistic because everyone wants to do it. We feel we still have storytelling to do."

Based on Liane Moriarty's best-selling book of the same name, "Big Little Lies" centers on a comedic tale of mischief and murder in the sleepy little town of Monterey, California. The series starred Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley.

Witherspoon, who has always been vocal about her interest in coming back to the show, has already dropped out of starring in the Fox Searchlight movie, Pale Blue Dot, to clear her schedule for "Big Little Lies."

The Hollywood Reporter notes that the only thing keeping HBO from renewing the show is to find a new director. Season 1 director Jean-Marc Vallée previously said "Big Little Lies" was better off as a one-time project, but he eventually changed his tune. Unfortunately, he may be too busy with the post production on "Sharp Objects" to helm season 2 of the HBO drama. This means HBO is still on the lookout for a new director for the upcoming installment.

At the Emmy Awards in September, "Big Little Lies" snagged eight awards, with Kidman winning Outstanding Lead Actress.