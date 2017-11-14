HBO Eyes Fall 2018 Production for 'Deadwood' Revival Film

(Photo: Facebook/Deadwood) The "Deadwood" revival movie could finally happen.

HBO is targeting a fall 2018 production start for the long-awaited revival movie, sources confirmed to TVLine. While a tentative release date is still unclear, the film will likely premiere sometime in 2019. A rep for the network declined to comment on the upcoming project, which has yet to be formally announced.

The "Deadwood" remake has been in talks since August 2015. During the TCA press tour earlier this year, creator David Milch said he already turned in a script that would surely appear to both fans and non-fans of the hit franchise. HBO programming boss Casey Bloys even described the script as "terrific," adding he has been talking to directors about the film.

Cinemablend points out that one of the hurdles in making the "Deadwood" revival is getting the large ensemble cast back together. Although a TV movie generally has a more limited scope compared with a complete TV season, it still requires a huge commitment from all the cast members — most of whom are working on different projects.

A fall 2018 production start makes sense for most "Deadwood" stars who would likely be reprising their respective roles. Lead actor Ian McShane stars in "American Gods," a spring drama with a long post-production process. Given the show's timeline, it could give McShane a free window on his schedule if it will be renewed for a third season.

Meanwhile, Timothy Olyphant stars in the Netflix comedy "Santa Clarita Diet," which returns for season 2 next year. Since the show is not tied to the traditional broadcast network schedule, he could plot out his schedule to make time for the "Deadwood" revival. The same applies to Kim Dickens, who is a part of "Fear the Walking Dead." The actress previously said she became emotional after reading the script and said it was impressive.