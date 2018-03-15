HBO Highly Invested in 'Game of Thrones' Spin-Offs

Facebook/GameOfThrones Promo poster for "Game of Thrones"

Television network HBO is taking a leap of faith by deciding to highly invest in the upcoming spin-offs for "Game of Thrones" in the hopes of keeping their profits up after the conclusion of the widely popular fantasy series.

HBO senior vice president of drama Francesca Orsi, during "The Best of HBO" panel at the INTV conference in Israel on Tuesday, gave an estimated budget that they will be spending for the production of the currently untitled "Game of Thrones" spin-offs. Orsi put modesty aside by stating that "$50 million would never fly for what we are trying to do," referring the budget cost for each season.

If this is true, then HBO could possibly attempt to match the production value that fans have gotten used to over the course of eight seasons of "Game of Thrones," which have been very expensive to shoot due to the production in various countries and locations. Orsi confirmed that the network will not be keeping a tight budget to shoot the spin-offs, which could be as much as three separate shows.

The spin-offs could reach as much as five, with HBO having already sat down with four different writers to discuss four potential spin-offs back in 2017. The writers in question are Max Borenstein, whose previous work was "Kong: Skull Island," Jane Goldman, who penned "X-Men: First Class," Carly Wray of "Mad Men," and Brian Helgeland, who wrote the script for "A Knight's Tale."

It is quite apparent from the selection of writers alone that HBO is putting most, if not, all, of its eggs in one basket to ensure that the "Game of Thrones" spin-offs receive the same that its parent series has. The spin-offs will mainly revolve around the different timelines of the world that George R.R. has created to further supplement the stories of the different families in the kingdom of Westeros.

Meanwhile, "Game of Thrones" season 8 is expected to air on HBO sometime next year.