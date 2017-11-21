HBO Releases New Trailer for 'Gunpowder' Starring Kit Harington

REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON Actor Kit Harington from the HBO series "Game of Thrones" arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

HBO has released its official trailer for "Gunpowder," a BBC drama starring "Game of Thrones" actor Kit Harington.

The trailer opens with a woman walking to her execution as Harington's voice is heard in the background. Harington, who is playing his ancestor Robert Catesby, narrates his character's motivations.

"My sister was crushed like a seed. My brother butchered and will be revenged," he says. "I am Robert Catesby. My purpose is to kill the King of England."

The British television series is a dramatization of the 1605 Gunpowder plot to blow up the House of Lords. Harington's Catesby is the scheme's mastermind, with Tom Cullen playing Guy Fawkes, the namesake of Britain's annual Guy Fawkes Day.

Apart from the execution of many Catholics, the trailer also features King James I and his determination to bring down Catesby, who is equally unwavering in his mission to blow up the House of Lords.

The three-part series already aired in the United Kingdom through BBC One and will hit American screens in December. According to Deadline, HBO acquired the rights to the series, which will span three consecutive nights. "Gunpowder" was developed by Daniel West, Ronan Bennett, and Harington himself, who also serves as the show's co-executive producer.

"We are now thrilled to share this unique story with the U.S. audience," Harington said. "I can't think of a better place to do that than my home at HBO."

"We are delighted to offer a platform for a project that is so close to Kit Harington's heart," HBO Miniseries and Cinemax Programming president Kary Antholis said. "Kit's passion for and belief in 'Gunpowder' are evident in every frame of the miniseries."

"Gunpowder" was received well upon its release in the United Kingdom, though some have criticized the show's use of excessive gore and violence, particularly when it comes to the execution scenes.

It is scheduled to premiere on Monday, Dec. 18, on HBO.