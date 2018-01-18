HBO vs. Apple: J.J. Abrams Bidding War Ensues for Series 'Demimonde'

There's a bidding war between HBO and Apple for a TV show that has never cropped up in the news until this week. "Deminonde," however, is a prestige project for television since it is attached to "Star Wars" writer and director J.J. Abrams.

Abrams will also write and direct the upcoming series that has been described as a big-budget sci-fi drama with a family story at its core. HBO and Apple want the show on their property because it's the first television series that Abrams will make since "Felicity" (1998 to 2002), "Alias" (2001 to 2006),"Lost" (2004 to 2010) and "Fringe" (2008 to 2013).

"Deminonde" will open with a family crisis. An accident will leave the mother, who happens to be a brilliant scientist, in a coma.

Her daughter, however, becomes curious about her work and accidentally finds herself in a strange world where there's a looming threat from a monstrous force. The girl's father is also in this strange world.

Abrams hasn't actually left television after "Fringe" since he also works behind the scenes on shows like "Westworld" on HBO and the upcoming Stephen King-inspired anthology series "Castle Rock" on Hulu. It is understood, however, that Abrams will be more hands-on on "Deminonde," should it land a deal with either HBO or Apple.

Other networks might also join in the bidding war. Warner Bros Television is still apparently open for more offers. Casting and other details about the series should be out once a deal is done.

Abrams won an Emmy for Outstanding Director for "Lost" in 2005. He also won the Best Writing category at the 2016 Saturn Award for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

On the big screen, the prolific writer and director is also working on the screenplay for "Star Wars: Episode 9" and he's a producer on "Mission Impossible 6" and "Overlord." Fans expect that he will turn things around for the "Star Wars" franchise after the negative feedback that "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" received.