HBO Watchmen Adaptation Aims To Be A 'Dangerous' Show

REUTERS/Mike Blake Alan Moore's "Watchmen" will get a TV treatment on HBO with Damon Lindelof as showrunner.

Damon Lindelof recently shared new details on his upcoming adaptation of "Watchmen." According to the Lost and The Leftovers co-creator, the graphic novel is "dangerous" and that is something he wants to carry over in the TV adaptation.

During a panel at Vulture Fest, Lindelof was asked why he decided that his next project after finishing The Leftovers would be an adaptation of the comic. To this he responded by reaching back to his memory of the original graphic novel.

"The reason I'm doing this is because these are dangerous times and we need dangerous shows. What we think about superheroes is wrong," Lindelof explained. "I'm all for Wonder Woman and Batman. I grew up on these characters. I love these characters. But we should not trust people who put on masks and say they are looking out for us. If you hide your face you are up to no good."

Lindelof described himself as a "superhero junkie" thanks in part to his father's obsession with comic books. When his father was a kid, his mom threw away his comic book collection after which he vowed to reassemble it.

He took the young Damon to comic book conventions in search of specific issues which helped stimulate the young boy's love of comic books. It was during the mid-80s when his father gave him the first issue of "Watchmen" which, while admitting was probably "too mature" for him, led to a"romantic" memory of the graphic novel that motivates him to this day.

While HBO has yet to give the green light, Lindelof believes that if the network picks it up for a full series, it will probably premiere around 2019. However, HBO president Casey Bloys pointed out earlier this year that due to a shortage of source material, the potential series won't be a straight adaptation of the graphic novel.

"Watchmen" was adapted to a feature film by Zack Snyder back in 2009 and was positively received by critics for its dark and unique take on the superhero genre. As for whether Lindelof's take on the series can capture the source material's complex storytelling, however, only time will tell.