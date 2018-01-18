HBO 'Watchmen' Cast News: Patrick Wilson Wants to Reprise Nite Owl

Patrick Wilson expressed interest in being part of HBO's TV adaptation of "Watchmen" under Damon Lindelof. The actor would like a shot at playing Daniel Dreilberg a.k.a Nite Owl again, which he portrayed in the 2009 movie that Zack Snyder directed.

The "Insidious" actor, however, revealed that no one from the TV production approached him with an offer about reprising the role of Nite Owl. He thinks that Lindelof might want to distance the TV version from the movie, which means that he won't likely get picked.

Wilson, however, said he's a fan of Lindelof's work and he's excited to see how this television series would play out. The actor also shared that he had great memories of filming the "Watchmen" movie nearly a decade ago.

"It was such a joy shooting that movie, I wanted there to be more of them," the actor said. "I've wanted to play Dan again. I certainly think we're all more age appropriate now."

"Watchmen" comes from the graphic novel series that Alan Moore wrote with Dave Gibbons as an illustrator. The character of Daniel Freiberg is a zoologist, inventor and technical wizard who based his costume and superhero abilities on owls.

Lindelof admitted he's a big fan of the original source that came out in the 1980s. The writer and producer think that television needs this story now more than ever. The plot of "Watchmen" involves superheroes who grapple with their personal issues and demons.

"What we think about superheroes is wrong," Lindelof said. "But we should not trust people who put on masks and say that they are looking out for us. If you hide your face, you are up to no good."

HBO tapped Lindelof for "Watchmen" in June 2017 and his team began writing the pilot's script in September. In a recent panel with the Television Critics Association, HBO president Casey Bloys confirmed that he read the output and was pleased with it.

The network executive also announced that filming the series might begin later this year, which means that "Watchmen" might likely launch on the small screen in 2019.