HBO's 'Barry' Premiere Date News: Bill Hader Stars as an Assassin Who Dreams of Becoming an Actor

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Bill Hader plays titular role in HBO's "Barry."

Comedian Bill Hader will take on the character of a seasoned assassin in HBO's upcoming series, titled "Barry."

HBO will be releasing a new series next year, titled "Barry," with "Saturday Night Live" alum Hader playing the titular character, Entertainment Weekly reports. Aside from playing the lead role, Hader also serves as the series' director and co-creator, alongside Alec Berg.

The eight-episode series follows the story of Hader's Barry, an ex-marine who has built the reputation of being a seasoned killer. Barry will go to Los Angeles for an assignment, where he discovers his passion for acting.

HBO shared the new trailer for "Barry" on Twitter, where Hader's character can be seen blending with other aspiring actors, a community that has accepted the secret assassin.

Hader's co-cast members appear in the teaser, such as Henry Winkler and D'arcy Carden. Aside from the two, Stephen Root and Sarah Goldberg are also part of the "Barry" cast, The Independent reports.

The trailer reveals how Barry will end up working a kill in Los Angeles. Root's character, Fuches, is seen recommending the seasoned killer to a mysterious person.

"What you need is a world-class assassin, and I happen to be very close with one," a badly beaten up Fuches said.

Winkler will play Gene Cousineau, Barry's acting teacher, while Goldberg will play Sally, another aspiring actor in Los Angeles. Goldberg's Sally will also be the one who introduces Barry into the city's theater scene, Deadline confirmed.

Anthony Carrigan and Glenn Fleshler will also appear in the series as Chechen gangsters, named Noho Hank and Goran Pazar, respectively.

This will be Hader's first project where he serves as director, as well as his initial production from his deal with HBO. The comedian has previously collaborated on shows such as "Saturday Night Live," "South Park," and "Documentary Now!"

"Barry" is slated to premiere in 2018.