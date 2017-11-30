'Hearthstone' Expansion Release Date News: 'Kobolds & Catacombs' to Roll Out on Dec. 7

Hearthstone/Blizzard The newest "Hearthstone" expansion, "Kobolds & Catacombs," is slated for release on Dec. 7.

"Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft" has a new expansion called "Kobolds & Catacombs," and it's coming the first week of December. Blizzard announced that the new content update will be coming out on Dec. 7 in North America, and a day later for Europe.

The new expansion has already been fleshed out in by the time Blizzard announced it at their recent BlizzCon, according to Gamespot. In the early peek that the company gave "Hearthstone" fans, the new content includes 135 new cards, new card types like Spellstones and Unidentified Items, and a new single player game mode.

"Kobolds & Catacombs," like the name spells out, explores the Kobold race and their love for underground mining, tombs, and treasures.

"Azeroth's rat-like, candle-loving cave folk—the kobolds—have been digging deep beneath the surface for millennia. Their catacombs stretch on for miles, wending through forbidden tombs and breaking through the walls of long-forgotten treasure vaults," Blizzard described the setting in their December launch date announcement on their blog.

Blizzard is giving away three "Kobolds & Catacombs" card packs, plus a random Legendary Weapon card, for free to players who log in after Dec. 7. They are also adding three Dungeon Run quests, the new game mode added in this expansion, which gives players three more chances to get extra "Kobolds & Catacombs" card packs.

Players can also get a "Kobolds & Catacombs" collection going right at the start by paying $50 to get 50 card packs, plus a bonus "For the Horde" card back design. This card motif will also be awarded on pre-order, with the "Kobolds & Catacombs" packs coming later post-launch.

The official Twitter handle of "Hearthstone" also announced the launch date through a video teaser post.

"Get ready to delve deep into an underground realm packed with monsters, traps, and treasures beyond imagination! #Kobolds & Catacombs launches Dec. 7!" the "Hearthstone" team tweeted on Wednesday, Nov. 29.