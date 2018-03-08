Heather Locklear Arrest News: Detectives Search Actress' Home for Firearm

REUTERS/Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department/Handout Heather Locklear is seen in an undated police booking photo.

Following the news of domestic abuse and violence, the home of American actress Heather Locklear was recently searched by local authorities to check if she has a gun at the premises.

As reported by TMZ, the search was conducted due to a statement that Locklear had made while she was being arrested by the police, wherein she told them that she would "shoot" if they returned to her premises. This threat prompted the local authorities to check if she has a firearm registered under her name. One week after the domestic abuse call was made, the police found that Locklear indeed is in possession of a legally purchased firearm.

Locklear acquired the handgun back in 1985.

As reported by E! News, detectives were deployed to search for the gun at Locklear's home in Thousand Oaks, Ventura County, California, last Tuesday, March 6, after they were granted a search warrant. The warrant was issued one week and two days after Locklear was taken into custody for domestic abuse against her boyfriend, Chris Hessler, as well as three counts of battery against a police officer.

Despite the investigation, the dispatched detectives were not able to find the gun in question. As of now, the authorities are discussing how to proceed with the investigation. Meanwhile, Locklear is still checked in at a treatment facility somewhere in L.A. in order to keep her and others safe from harm.

It is notable to mention that Locklear was very inebriated when deputies attempted to arrest her, which resulted in her making threats to the officers and even physically assaulted one of the deputies who responded to the 911 distress call. The authorities arrived at the scene at around 9:40 p.m. of that night.

Locklear has been released on bail, and is scheduled to make an appearance in court on March 13, Tuesday.