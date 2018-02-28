Heather Locklear Arrested for Domestic Violence

REUTERS/Phil McCarten Actress Heather Locklear arrives for the finale of season 8 of "American Idol" in Los Angeles May 20, 2009.

American actress Heather Locklear was recently apprehended and detained by California local authorities after a 911 distress call involving domestic violence.

According to reports, the incident occurred last Sunday night, Feb. 25, wherein Thousand Oaks deputies responded to a 911 call that was reported by the 56-year-old actress' brother as a case of domestic violence, which involved Locklear and her boyfriend. The cops reported that Locklear's boyfriend had a mark indicating that he was physically hurt by Locklear.

Unfortunately for the former "Dynasty" actress, things escalated when she resisted arrest from the local authorities, wherein she assaulted a cop during the incident as well. As of now, Locklear is charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery toward an officer of the law, for which she is scheduled to attend a mandatory hearing on March 13. at the Ventura County Criminal Court.

After a tedious struggle with the authorities, Locklear was finally restrained by the cops and was then taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. The hospital shortly cleared Locklear, who was then taken into custody at the Ventura County Jail. The incident took place at around 10 p.m. last Sunday and was described to be very uncooperative from the beginning, according to Captain Garo Kuredjian.

Locklear's assault on her boyfriend alone is already a potential felony crime, if it is proven that the actress herself inflicted the physical damage. Moreover, Locklear's resistance toward the cops may get her into more trouble later down the line.

Locklear was released on bond by the Ventura County Jail at 6 a.m. on Monday. It is notable to mention that the former "Spin City" star was also involved in another similar situation in 2011 wherein she and then boyfriend, Jack Wagner, engaged in a heated argument that resulted in physical violence. At the time, neither had any desire to press charges.

On top of that, Locklear had also been involved in cases where she was arrested for driving under the influence.