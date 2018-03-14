Heather Locklear Faces Five Charges Following Arrest

Reuters/Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department/Handout Heather Locklear is seen in an undated police booking photo.

American actress, Heather Locklear, will be facing charges for assaulting police officers as well as resisting arrest. Locklear will not be facing felony charges for domestic abuse, which was the reason why the local authorities arrived at her Thousand Oaks residence in the first place.

As reported by TMZ, the district attorney of California ultimately decided for Locklear to be charged with four counts of battery on a police officer as well as one count of resisting arrest. Despite the number of crimes that she is accused of, 56-year-old former "Spin City" star seemingly got away with physically abusing her boyfriend, Chris Heisser. This altercation is what caused the actress' brother to contact the local authorities.

As reported by Global News, police accounts have surfaced, and they detail their own reports regarding the events that transpired on the night of Feb. 25, Sunday, when Locklear was arrested. They stated that the actress accused Heisser of choking her after she had thrown a beverage can at him. Locklear mentioned that she was angered at the fact that her boyfriend lied about an unspecified thing.

Heisser is insisting that Locklear's accounts are completely false.

When the police officers arrived, Locklear allegedly screamed at them, telling them horrible things, and even threatened their lives. As the officers attempted to diffuse the situation, Locklear kicked them as they tried to restrain her. This led to the officers to put a hobble on the actress' ankles to prevent her from kicking.

However, the officers did not see any signs that Locklear was strangled nor hurt by Heisser. In fact, Heisser stated in his account that the actress repeatedly hit him and even bit his face. Furthermore, he had to defend himself for an estimated 30 minutes of Locklear's onslaught. The police officers who responded to the scene saw that Heisser was "bleeding from the bridge of his nose," and that his chest area was red.