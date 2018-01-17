'Heathers' TV Adaptation to Feature 'Kill Bill' Inspired Fight Scene, Major Changes From the Movie

The '80s cult movie "Heathers" will hit television this year via a TV adaptation. Paramount Network will air the series that will feature a "Kill Bill" inspired fight scene. But how different will the television series be from the movie?

Paramount Network The cast of "Heathers," which will premiere on Paramount Network this March.

"Heathers" showrunner Jason Micallef told a panel at the Television Critics Association that there would be a "Kill Bill" styled encounter between characters in the fourth episode. It will involve the Heathers and croquet mallets.

As in the movie, the film would center on a high school clique whose members are all named Heather. They are not only popular in the campus but the students also hate or fear the Heathers because of their attitude.

Their non-Heather friend, Veronica (Grace Victoria Cox), is growing tired of their behavior. In an attempt to rebel against this Heather-culture, she befriends the new boy in town, JD (James Scully), who murders the Heathers one by one.

The movie's dark tone will carry over the TV show. Micallef said they wouldn't be apologetic about how the story will play out bullying and issues plaguing teenagers today.

"We're trying to show them as they really are," the showrunner said. "We hit the every hot button issue you can get, including suicide," Micallef stated, adding, "That said, because we are a TV show — unlike the film — we have a lot more time to get into what makes these characters click."

The "Heathers" TV series will feature slightly different characterizations compared to the movie, which had a mostly white picture-perfect cast. The new Heathers include an African-American girl (Jasmine Matthews), a plus size teenager (Melanie Field) and a queer student whose name is actually Heath (Brendan Scannell). Their profiles have been teased last August in a series of photos.

Veronica will also be party to the murders since her character development will also be expanded in the show's 10 episodes. In the movie, the character did not participate in the killings but she tried to stop JD from killing off her friends.

Original Heather actress, Shannen Doherty, will cameo in the series in three episodes. Micallef plans "Heathers" to become an anthology show, should it get a second season renewal.

"Heathers" will debut on Wednesday, March 7, at 10:00 p.m. on Paramount Network (formerly Spike TV).