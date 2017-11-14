Helen Mirren's Dream Role Is to Play Donald Trump; Says POTUS Is a 'Shakespearean Character'

Legendary actress Helen Mirren played quite a number of notable characters in her long career, such as Queen Elizabeth ("The Queen") and Det. Supt. Jane Tennison ("Prime Suspect"). The actress, however, recently shared that her dream role is to play Donald Trump.

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Helen Mirren declared she wants to play Donald Trump on the big screen.

The Oscar-winning star spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about this dream role. She said she won't turn down the chance to play the President of the United States.

"[He's] a fantastic sort of slightly Shakespearean character," Mirren said. "He may have a Shakespearean fall, I don't know but you know, he is an extraordinary character."

Mirren joked that she almost has his hair down to pat. She also knew where to focus on tackling a character like Trump, which indicated her seriousness in portraying him.

"You look at the upbringing. You look at the schooling, the father, the mother," Mirren explained. "I don't know much about Mr. Trump's background, but if I was to play him, I would definitely start there."

Mirren isn't the only one interested in playing Trump. Robert Redford also said he's willing to come off retirement to play him as four studios have been circling projects that could bring Trump's life on the screen.

HBO reportedly also plans on setting up a miniseries on the Trump-Clinton 2016 election campaign. Casting and other details have not been settled but screenwriter Mark Boal is said to be attached to the project.

Director Oliver Stone worked with the President on the set of "Wall Street" several years ago and he understood the people's fascination with the character. He stated, however, that it might be too early to do a story on Trump.

Stone did movies on past presidents like George W. Bush, Richard Nixon, and John F. Kennedy. He clarified has no plans to direct a biopic on Trump sometime in the future despite constantly getting asked about it.