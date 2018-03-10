'Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice' News: Could Possibly Arrive on Xbox One

Facebook/ninjatheory A promo poster for the video game "Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice"

The critically acclaimed video game by developer Ninja Theory, titled "Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice," could possibly be available on the Xbox One soon after recent news that it had been given a rating for the Microsoft console.

According to reports, the Taiwan Game Software Rating Information recently posted its rating for the Xbox One. This is big news for fans of the game, since it had only been previously available for the PlayStation 4 and the Windows PC since it was launched back in August of 2017. However, at this point, Ninja Theory has not officially announced the news that "Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice" will be made available as a port.

It is reasonable to think that the Taiwan Game Software Rating Information may have made a mistake in its rating board, but another piece of information adds credibility to the possibility of the game making it to the Xbox One. The Australian Classification board has also released its rating for the game this year, despite the game being released almost eight months ago.

The fact that two rating boards have posted information about the game heading to the Xbox One increases the chances of an upcoming port, which will allow more players to experience the critically acclaimed psychological action role-playing game. Ninja Theory has stated in the past that it could only release the game for the PlayStation 4 and the Windows PC due to the limited number of employees they had at the time.

It is still important to note that these are mere speculations thus far, and that errors could have been made in posting the games on the respective rating boards from both Taiwan and Australia.

"Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice" revolves around the protagonist Senua, who experiences psychological distress after the death of her family. Senua is a Celtic warrior and a deeply disturbed woman that has to face her inner demons in order to come to terms with the tragedy she has experienced, and ultimately, herself.