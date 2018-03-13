'Hellboy' Movie News: Reboot To Stick Closer To Source Material, Says Creator Mike Mignola

Facebook/hellboymovie Promotional image for 'Hellboy'

The upcoming "Hellboy" reboot will stick closer to its source material.

This much was revealed by Mike Mignola, the writer behind the "Hellboy" comics, when he spoke to Entertainment Weekly recently. This is not the first "Hellboy" movie, though. As fans know, Academy Award-winning director Guillermo Del Toro previously made two featuring the superhero.

"The first film was based on one of the comics, but Del Toro was looking to reinvent everything," Mignola said. "I think the difference is here, the bulk of the Fegredo arc takes place in the real world. So instead of making up a whole fantasy world, it was, 'Let's find locations that feel like these real-world locales that Duncan drew in the comic.' I think the bulk of the characters in the film are established in the comic."

The reboot is based on three miniseries, "Darkness Calls," "The Wild Hunt," and "The Storm and the Fury." David Harbour, who is known for his work on Netflix's "Stranger Things," is bringing the eponymous role to life. The actor previously shared a photo of himself in character on social media.

Mignola also said that the upcoming film would feature more accurate portrayals of the creatures illustrated by Duncan Fegredo in the comic books. He revealed that he already saw some of them and describe them as being "so close to what Duncan drew, more so than what was in the previous movies."

Apart from Harbour, the new "Hellboy" movie will star Milla Jovovich as the villain, Nimue the Blood Queen. It has also been revealed that Penelope Mitchell will be playing elder witch Ganeida. Ed Skrein was previously cast as Ben Daimio, but "Deadpool" star withdrew from the role following a backlash over a white actor portraying a character of Asian descent. Daniel Dae Kim was tapped to replace him.

The "Hellboy" reboot is set to premiere on Jan. 11, 2019.