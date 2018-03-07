'Hellboy' Movie Rumors: Comics Creator Teases Film's Similarities With The Comic Books

Facebook/hellboymovie Promo image for 'Hellboy' season 2

The upcoming film adaptation of "Hellboy" will stay close to the story featured in its iconic comics series according to its creator Mike Mignola.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Mignola revealed that he will have a different involvement in the upcoming "Hellboy" movie adaptation that will be directed by Neil Marshall compared to the first two films directed by new Academy Award-winner Guillermo del Toro.

Mignola said that he and Del Toro knew each other for six years before they made the first "Hellboy" movie in 2004, but he only met Marshall just a couple of months before they started working on the film's reboot. However, he shared that he had been involved in the new project since they planned to make a reboot.

"I've bounced back and forth with them about how to adapt this particular Hellboy story. At various times I've jumped in and been much more active in the screenplay than I ever was on the Del Toro movies. But I did nothing so far as design stuff on the movie," the comics artist stated in the interview.

He also said that unlike the first two "Hellboy" films, there were other concept artists who work on the upcoming movie reboot. But he claimed that he observed what was done in the upcoming movie and believed that they managed to come close to what he and Duncan Fegredo did in the comics series.

Mignola also mentioned that unlike the first film where Del Toro opted to recreate one of the arcs in the comics by making a fantasy world, the new film will feature scenes in real world locations. He also said that he was impressed by the similarities of the upcoming film to the world presented in the comics.

"It's got a whole different feel from the older movies. Duncan's not working on it, but I did see stuff in the movie that was so close to what Duncan drew, more so than what was in the previous movies. It was pretty exciting," he also said.

The new "Hellboy" film will reportedly star "Stranger Things" actor David Harbour to portray the titular role. He will be joined by Ian McShane by Hellboy's adoptive father Trevor Bruttenholm, Milla Jovovich as the evil British sorceress Nimue, also known as The Blood Queen.

Other cast includes Sasha Lane as Alice Monaghan, Penelope Mitchell as an elder witch named Ganeida, Daniel Dae Kim as the Japanese-American soldier named Ben Daimio, Sophie Okonedo as the Osiris Club's resident seer named Lady Hatton, Alistair Petrie as a high-ranking member of the Osiris Club named Lord Adam Glaren, as well as Brian Gleeson as the wizard named Merlin.

The "Hellboy" movie reboot is slated to premiere in theaters on Jan. 11, 2019.