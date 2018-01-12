Facebook/hellboymovie A still from the 2004-released "Hellboy" movie.

With the "Hellboy" reboot having wrapped production recently, new details about the upcoming film have emerged. Last weekend, Hellboy portrayer David Harbour revealed that, while fans won't see his character dance in the reboot, they might see him belt out a tune.

Harbour previously became the talk of the town because of his infamous Hopper dancing scene in "Stranger Things 2." At the Golden Globes red carpet last weekend, MTV News asked the actor if he would also have a dancing scene in the "Hellboy" reboot. According to Harbour, he won't dance but he might do a little bit of singing. "Actually, not dancing, but I am a triple threat. I don't know if you know this, but I'm also a singer, or at least there was a little bit of crooning that Hellboy may or may not do in the film," he said.

Although Harbour did not confirm outright that Hellboy will sing in the film, he hinted at the possibility. He also teased that fans can expect spectacular effects and action sequences in the new film. "At the end of the day we would shoot some pretty beautiful stuff. And pretty unique stuff for this type of universe. A lot of it was very practical. Practical monsters and practical fights—not a lot of CGI," he said.

Harbour refused to drop any major detail about the film's plot, but he did reveal that taking on Hellboy this time around was the toughest acting job he's ever had.

After production kicked off in mid-September last year, "Hellboy" wrapped filming earlier this month. That means film director Neill Marshall has about a year to finish the post-production process and fans can expect some footage or teaser photos to arrive in the coming months.

Starring Harbour as Hellboy, the film also features actors like Ian McShane, Milla Jovovich, Sasha Lane and Penelope Mitchell. "Hellboy" hits theaters on Jan. 11, 2019.