'Hellboy' Reboot News: David Harbour Promises 'Dark and Scary' Monster Movie

(Photo: Netflix) David Harbour as seen in "Stranger Things."

David Harbour's Hellboy will be exactly that fans want him to be and more.

During the Dubai International Film Festival, the "Stranger Things" actor sat down with Variety to talk about the highly anticipated reboot.

Harbour said that "Hellboy" will break the mold of comic book cinema much like what "Deadpool" and "Logan" did — both ending up as blockbuster hits.

Speaking about the genre as it is, he compared the superhero movies to ancient Greece mythos, describing Captain America, Iron Man and Superman as the modern America's own Agamemnon, Achilles and Cressida.

They are mythos, so I wanted to be involved in that conversation. These movies have been of a certain brand. With "Deadpool" and "Logan," they are trying to do different things. So we are trying to do our own brand of that.

He said that their goal in the Hellboy reboot is to make "a real monster movie that's dark and scary and about the end of the world," something that the actor said he is "really excited" to see pan out.

A first-look image of Harbour as the well-meaning half-demon shared a few months back had fans excited about the "Hellboy" reboot.

It's the most physical role I've ever played. The stunts are incredible, and the action is really incredible, and I'm way too old to be doing that stuff... It's two to two-and-a-half hours in a chair every morning being painted red with all these prosthetics.

Harbour recently met up with the original Hellboy, Ron Perlman. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter about the meeting, which was set up by Patton Oswalt, he asked fans to stop bombarding Perlman with questions about the reboot.

And the other thing I will say for reporters everywhere, in honor of his request: stop asking Ron Perlman about the Hellboy reboot, please stop asking him about that. I get it. He's answered the questions. Leave the man alone!

"Hellboy" opens Jan. 11, 2019.