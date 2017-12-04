'Hellboy' Reboot News: Lionsgate Confirms January 2019 Release Date

Facebook/hellboymovie A still from the 2004-released "Hellboy" movie.

Fans of "Hellboy" will have to wait for more than a year to see their favorite film return in theaters. Last week, Lionsgate Summit Entertainment confirmed that reboot of the 2004 film by Guillermo del Toro would arrive in theaters on Jan. 11, 2019.

Back in September, Empire reported the same release date for the "Hellboy" reboot, but Lionsgate was quick to say that the date was incorrect. With the studio finally confirming the release date of the film, it looks like Empire was right after all. It remains unclear if Lionsgate originally intended to change this release date or if claiming that Empire was incorrect was just a ruse.

Based on Mike Mignola's popular "Dark Horse" comics character, "Hellboy" centers on the titular demon, the Beast of the Apocalypse. In the upcoming film, "Stranger Things" star David Harbour will wear the red makeup to portray the demon-hunting demon.

Joining him in the cast are Milla Jovovich as the villainous Blood Queen, Ian McShane as Hellboy's adopted father Professor Broom, Sasha Lane as Alice Monaghan, Penelope Mitchell as the witch Ganeida, and "Hawaii Five-0" star Daniel Dae Kim as the Japanese-American Ben Damio. In the original film, Kim's role was played by Ed Skrein. However, the actor decided to quit the reboot and step down as Ben Damio following the whitewashing criticisms received by the original film.

Aside from Kim, other newcomers in the "Hellboy" reboot are Sophie Okonedo, Brian Gleeson, and Alistair Petrie, who will play the mysterious seer Lady Hatton, Merlin the wizard, and the prominent socialite named Lord Adam Glaren, respectively.

Although details about its plot are still scarce, Marshall previously revealed that the reboot would take a different route as it offers a darker and more gruesome take on the red demon. Currently co-writing the script with Mignola are Andrew Cosby and Christopher Golden.